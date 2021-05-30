Vian Dakhil: Six ISIS families infiltrate the country under the nose of the government

Shafaq News / Former MP Vian Dakhil revealed on Sunday that many ISIS families coming from al-Jadaa camp have infiltrated the country after they were transferred from al-Hol camp in Syria.

Dakhil said in a statement, "How will the government justify how six ISIS families infiltrated the Iraqi-Syrian borders in broad daylight and in the presence of such numerous Security Forces and how will it give us their names and the names of their fathers and their ties to any direction that they have taken, knowing that of the hundreds family being transferred to al-Jadaa camp only 94 made it to their final destination."

She added, "Can the government guarantee to us that such an instance will not reoccur and that ISIS militants inside Iraq will not be able to communicate with their families who have made it safe, sound and dignified to al-Jadaa camp?", revealing that this incident resulted in around 6000 individuals belonging to ISIS and still active in the terrorist organization roaming freely in Iraq.

The former MP demanded that the transfer operation be stopped immediately and that proper explanations be given to the Iraqi public opinion.