Vaccines are safe and effective, WHO representative in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Ahmed Zouiten, WHO representative in Iraq, said on Tuesday that the regression of the COVID-19 pandemic in Iraq is possible if people kept taking the vaccine.

Zouiten stated in a press conference, “the doses which Iraq received are effective and safe," adding, "the opportunity for eliminating the pandemic is through vaccination."

"The precautionary measures against Coronavirus were not useful in many countries," explaining, "downsizing the cases and curbing the pandemic in Iraq are possible if people kept taking the available free vaccine."

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Saif Al-Badr, mentioned, "all that was circulating about the vaccines is not based on solid scientific source, and all the vaccines are safe and effective."

Al-Badr reassured Iraqis that no case of mild or severe symptoms was registered among those who received the vaccine, "we reached the final stages of eliminating the virus.