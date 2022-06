Shafaq News / The Central Criminal Court at Presidency of Baghdad /Rusafa Federal Appeal Court sentenced a terrorist woman of Uzbek nationality to six years imprisonment.

The media department of the Supreme Judicial Council said that the perpetrator confessed to being a member of ISIS terrorist organization, and entering Iraq illegally with her husband who was also a terrorist killed in Nineveh.

The decision was taken based on Article 4/ Anti-Terrorism Code (No. 13) of 2005.