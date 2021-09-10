Ur obtained the first-of-its-kind support, official reveals

Shafaq News/ Director of the Dhi Qar Inspectorate and Antiquities directorate, Amer Abdul Razzaq, announced that Ur city has received support that is the first of its kind since the establishment of the Iraqi state a century ago.

Abdul Razzaq told Shafaq News Agency, "expanded meetings took place recently in the Cabinet Secretariat, during which it was agreed to enhance the archaeological reality in the city of Ur," noting, "global agreements signed between Iraq with international universities, such as the University of Pennsylvania, to restore some archaeological site in Ur."

"The government has allocated 19 billion Iraqi dinars to establish the Ibrahimi city near Ur, which includes public facilities, and will be open for investment opportunities so that it can become a tourist site."

Abdul Razzaq added, "the support that Ur obtained is the first of its kind since the establishment of the Iraqi state in the 1920s."

The ancient city of Ur was the capital of the Sumerian state in 2100 BC. It is the birthplace of the Prophet Abraham in 2000 BC.