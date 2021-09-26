Update: five killed, four injured in ISIS attack in the Abbara yesterday

Shafaq News/ Five died, and four were injured in the ISIS double attack that took place last night in the Abbara district, 15 kilometers northeast Baquba, the capital city of Diyala, according to a medical source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "some cases are critical. They were admitted to the intensive care unit."

Preliminary reports from yesterday revealed that a colonel perished in the attack that took place in the Had al-Akhdar in the Abbara.