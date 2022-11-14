Update: at least two died, 10 injured in Iran's attack on the Kurdistan region
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-11-14T12:19:16+0000
Shafaq News/ At least two person were killed and 10 others were wounded on Monday after rockets hit the headquarters of an Iranian Kurdish party in the city of Koysinjaq, mayor Tariq Haidari said.
Iran's semi-official Fars news said the country's Revolutionary Guards had targeted the bases of "terrorist groups" in the Kurdish region of Iraq with missiles and drones.
"The bombardment began at 8:49 this morning. It stopped at 9:15," he told Shafaq News Agency, "two persons were killed and ten others have been injured."
"The camps housing Kurdish displaced persons were evacuated. And the students of five schools were transferred to other facilities," he added.
The Revolutionary Guards have launched attacks on Iranian Kurdish militant opposition bases in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq since the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16 triggered nationwide unrest.
Iran has accused Kurdish militants in northern Iraq of fomenting the unrest
According to Kurdish security sources drones targeted two bases for Iranian Kurdish dissidents near Erbil and Sulaimaniya, but no casualties were reported.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards targeted a base of the Komala Party in al-Sulaimaniyah with 6 drones and a base of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan near Erbil with four missiles.
In September, the Revolutionary Guards issued a statement saying such operations would continue as long as the bases of "terrorist groups" were not removed and as long as regional authorities "do not act according to their commitments."