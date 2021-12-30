Unpaid lecturers storm the streets of four Iraqi governorates

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-30T10:05:47+0000

Shafaq News / Dozens of unpaid lecturers in al-Muthanna governorate stepped up protests today. Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that the demonstrations blocked the main street linking al-Samawa city with the al-Muthanna's northern areas and other governorates. The demonstrators are demanding the authorities to put act 315 into force, and renew their contracts at the beginning of 2022 without any procrastination. In Dhi Qar, the demonstrators blocked Baquba's main crossroads and toured the city streets which hindered the traffic movement. Additionally, unpaid lecturers in al-Diwaniyah and Basra, who have the same demands as their peers in other governorates, organized demonstrations today.

