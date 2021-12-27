Unpaid lecturers start a strike in southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Dozens of unpaid lecturers in southern Iraq organized pickets in the Education Directorates in Dhi Qar, al-Muthanna, al-Diwaniyah, Maysan, and Basra to demand implementing the Act 315, disbursing their financial entitlements, and renewing their contracts.

Shafaq News Agency correspondents to the aforementioned governorates told Shafaq News Agency that the demonstrators said they will stop attending their classes until the government meet their demands.

In Diyala and Kirkuk, unpaid lecturers organized demonstrations near the governorates' education directorate to demand putting the Act 315 into force.

Despite having the same duties as regularized teachers, unpaid lecturers, or teachers, serve for a period of time that might extend to years without being paid for their services.