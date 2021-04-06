Unpaid lecturers demonstrate in Nineveh

Shafaq News / Hundreds of unpaid lecturers in Nineveh protested today, following a series of demonstrations that erupted recently in southern Iraq. The demonstrators gathered at the gates of the Nineveh Education Directorate, denouncing their ignoring their regularization in the fiscal budget law for 2021, according to the Shafaq News Agency correspondent. It is noteworthy that in Nineveh Governorate, there are nearly 17,000 unpaid lecturers. Many southern cities in the country are witnessing widespread protests organized by unpaid lecturers demanding their regularization. According to what Muhammad Imad, the representative of the unpaid lecturers in Nineveh, the number of lecturers throughout the country reaches two hundred thousand.

