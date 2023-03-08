Unknown saboteurs set fire to Mar Korkis church in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Unknown perpetrators set fire to the door of the Mar Korkis Church in Baghdad on Wednesday, prompting an investigation by Iraqi security forces.

The church, located in the Dora neighborhood of the Iraqi capital, has roots in history that date back to the 7th century, when it was first established. It was subsequently rebuilt several times, with the current structure dating back to the early 20th century.

This is not the first time that Christian sites or figures in Iraq have been targeted by acts of violence. In recent years, there have been numerous incidents of churches and other religious buildings being attacked, including a bombing at a Catholic church in Baghdad in 2010 that left dozens dead and scores injured.

The Islamic State group, which once controlled large parts of Iraq, has been known to systemically target Christians and other religious minorities in the country. The group has been responsible for numerous attacks on churches and other Christian sites, as well as the abduction and murder of Christians.

The latest incident at the Mar Korkis Church underscores the ongoing challenges faced by religious minorities in Iraq. The Iraqi government has vowed to protect the country's Christian population, but incidents such as this serve as a reminder that much work remains to be done to ensure their safety and security.