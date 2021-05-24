Report

Unknown persons set fire to the protestors' tents in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-05-24T19:13:02+0000
Shafaq News / A security source in Dhi Qar reported that unknown individuals set fire to the protestors' tents in front of the Al-Rifai office building.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the protestors are calling for the dismissal of the deputy commissioner, Ammar Al-Rikabi.

He pointed out that the civil defense teams managed to put out the fire.

Meanwhile, Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that angry demonstrators in Al-Fuhood district, east of Dhi Qar, blocked the district's headquarters, protesting the deterioration of services in the district.

