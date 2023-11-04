Unknown persons sabotage KDP election banners in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ A leading figure in the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Saturday accused rival parties, left unnamed, of vandalizing election banners in the ethnically diverse governorate of Kirkuk as tension soars ahead of the local election scheduled later this year.

Lukman Abdul Latif Kaki, a member of the KDP Administrative Committee in Kirkuk, told Shafaq News Agency that "unknown vandals defaced campaign posters of three candidates from the Kurdistan Democratic Party. Such behavior is reprehensible and falls far short of civilized, democratic, and ethical standards."

Kaki implied that competing political parties, without specifying their identities, may be connected to the acts of vandalism and sabotage.

He emphasized that "the campaign coordinator has been in contact with the Kirkuk election office to take necessary legal measures."

"The Independent High Electoral Commission is responsible for protecting those banners in coordination with the security agencies to ensure the success of the electoral campaign, in the desired manner, and to guarantee fair and legitimate competition for all."

Scheduled for December 18, the upcoming provincial council elections in Iraq are set to take place in 15 governorates, excluding the Kurdistan region. Approximately 23 million Iraqis have the right to participate in these elections.

Since 2003, Iraq has held three local elections, with the first taking place in 2005, followed by elections in 2009 and 2013. Notably, Kirkuk has only witnessed a single electoral cycle, which transpired in 2005.

As per the Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq, there are 16 alliances competing for 15 seats on the Kirkuk Provincial Council. Kurdish parties will participate in the elections under various lists and alliances.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party will run in the elections under its own name. The second alliance consists of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Communist Party, operating under the "Kirkuk - Our Strength and Will" alliance. The third alliance includes the Kurdistan Islamic Union and the Kurdistan Islamic Group, participating as the "Kirkuk Torch" alliance. The New Generation Movement will contest the elections independently.

In the 2005 elections, Kurdish political parties ran on a single list named the "Reconciliation List" and secured 26 out of 41 seats in the Provincial Council.