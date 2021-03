Shafaq News / A security source said a policeman was assassinated on Friday in Al-Miqdadiyah district, 40 km northeast of Baqubah, the capital of Diyala governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "unknown persons killed a policeman at his house in the northern outskirts of Al-Miqdadiyah district and stole his money."

The cause of the incident was not yet known but search teams arrived on site.

The Miqdadiyah areas in Diyala have been a target to frequent attacks and security incidents which killed security forces, government officials and civilians and displaced thousands of families.