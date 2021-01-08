Unknown party arrests Zagros journalists in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-08T21:09:58+0000

Shafaq News / Iraqi Journalists Rights Defense Association reported, on Friday, that a reporter and a cameraman of Zagros channel have arrested in Dhi Qar governorate. The association quoted the news director of the Erbil-based channel Falah Al-Fadli, as saying that “an unknown party arrested both the channel's correspondent Ali Saleh and the photographer who accompanied him, while covering the protests in Al-Haboubi Square” adding that the fate of the two journalists still unknown. Dhi Qar governorate has been witnessing demonstrations for days demanding an end to the violations against activists. The Association condemned the arrest of Zagros journalists, saying it breached the national constitution and violated the principles of freedom of journalism. It called Minister of Interior Othman Al-Ghanmi to investigate the incident to release the journalists as soon as possible.

related

Iraqi security forces thwart a suicide attack in Dhi Qar governorate

Date: 2020-11-26 09:58:32

Another civic activist survives an assassination attempt in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-08-19 06:01:31

Three protestors injured in an explosion in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-08-21 20:15:23

The Families of Dhi Qar demonstrator’s victims meet the head of the Supreme Judicial Council

Date: 2020-12-06 12:08:54

A security official injured in an Ashaeri area

Date: 2020-08-25 17:22:55

Al-Haboubi Square receives demonstrators again

Date: 2020-12-18 13:21:16

Thwarting a terrorist operation targeting protesters’ tents in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-09-05 12:06:24

Lawyer shot dead inside his house by unknown gunmen in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-08 12:35:44