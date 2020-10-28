Unknown gunmen assassinate a soldier in Diyala.. and an ISIS terrorist arrested in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported on Wednesday that unknown gunmen assassinated a member of the Iraqi army on the outskirts of Al-Wajiha district, 25 km northeast of Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News agency that a security force came to the scene of the accident and opened an investigation to uncover its causes and circumstances.





In a separate context, the Security Media Cell said in a statement, "Based on information obtained from the intelligence service in Kirkuk, an ISIS terrorist who was working as an intelligence element was arrested", adding, "He is responsible for collecting information on the security forces and works to stir up strife between the governorate's residents".



