Unknown gunmen assassinate a leader in Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-02-16T14:57:36+0000
Shafaq News/ Unknown gunmen shot dead a leader of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq earlier today, Tuesday, according to a security source.
The source said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "Unidentified gunmen assassinated the leader of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Muhammad Rahim al-Shammari, in al-Sho'ala area in Baghdad."
The attackers shot al-Shammari by silenced guns before fleeing into an unknown destination, he added.
