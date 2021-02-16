Unknown gunmen assassinate a leader in Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-16T14:57:36+0000

Shafaq News/ Unknown gunmen shot dead a leader of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq earlier today, Tuesday, according to a security source. The source said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "Unidentified gunmen assassinated the leader of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Muhammad Rahim al-Shammari, in al-Sho'ala area in Baghdad." The attackers shot al-Shammari by silenced guns before fleeing into an unknown destination, he added.

