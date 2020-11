Shafaq News / A security source reported that activist, Ghazi Abu Muhammad, was assassinated in Baghdad after leaving Al-Tahrir square, on Friday, by unknown gunmen.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "Abu Muhammad is a former officer with the rank of brigadier general and has been active in providing logistical support for the popular protests in Al-Tahrir Square for a whole year."

This incident comes a few hours after killing an activist during protests in Basra governorate.