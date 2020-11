Shafaq News / A security source in Kirkuk reported on Friday that unidentified gunmen assassinated a member of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, in front of his house on the outskirts of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News agency that a security force rushed to the scene and a security investigation was opened to uncover the circumstances of the incident.

Kirkuk and its outskirts are witnessing assassinations of security personnel and government figures, often carried out by ISIS terrorists.