Unknown assailants killed a citizen in Basra

Date: 2021-03-28T19:03:15+0000
Shafaq News/ A civilian was reportedly killed by unidentified assailants in Basra earlier today, Sunday.

A source in Basra police told Shafaq News Agency that anonymous gunmen shot dead a civilian in al-Zowain village in al-Deir district, north of Basra governorate.

A security force transferred the victim's body to the forensics department and commenced an investigation into the incident.

Basra, especially the northern areas of it, suffer from Tribal conflicts and organized crime manifestations which tampered with the security situation in the southern governorate.

