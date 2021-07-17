 Unknown assailants kill two citizens in Dhi Qar 

Shafaq News/ Two persons were reportedly shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Dhi Qar governorate, south of Iraq.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the two victims, from al-Khuwayled tribe, were killed in an armed attack in al-Rifai district, north of the Dhi Qar Governorate.

"The motive of the crime is a tribal conflict," the source said, "the assailants fled to an unknown destination."

"A security force encircled the incident site and transferred the bodies to the forensic medicine department."