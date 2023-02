Shafaq News/ A group of unknown assailants has killed a military aviator in al-Anbar's district of Fallujah, a source reported on Wednesday.

The victim, according to the source, was Saad Muhsen Marzough al-Dulaimi, a colonel and pilot in the Iraqi airforce.

The source said the victim was killed in Karmat al-Fallujah but revealed no further details.