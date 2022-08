Shafaq News/ A group of unknown assailants reportedly attacked the residence of the independent lawmaker, Raed al-Maliki, in Maysan's capital city, Amarah, on Sunday morning.

A local official told Shafaq News Agency that the attackers sprayed the front yard of al-Maliki's residence with bullets, causing damage to the premises.

No human casualties were reported.

The motives of the attack remain unannounced until the moment, the official who preferred to remain anonymous said.