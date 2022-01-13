Unknown assailants attack the headquarters of KDP in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Unknown assailants reportedly attacked the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) fifth branch in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Thursday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "the attack happened at 0500 am. Unknown assailants threw a hand grenade into the front yard of the branch's headquarters that houses 'al-Taakhi' newspapers. The attack resulted in a few material damages."

"The security forces started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident," the source said.