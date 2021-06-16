Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Unknown assailants attack power transmission towers causing a blackout in three governorates

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-16T14:35:23+0000
Unknown assailants attack power transmission towers causing a blackout in three governorates

Shafaq News/ Blackout hit vast areas in Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh after a series of explosions blasted nine power transmission towers earlier today, Wednesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "unknown perpetrators detonated eight power transmission towers linking al-Shirqat and Baiji in northern Saladin with al-Qayarah in Nineveh only two days after maintenance work."

"A ninth tower was targeted between Mukeshefah and Samarra in South East Tirkik," the source added.

"The explosions caused power outages in Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh. The culprits are yet to be identified."

related

ISIS weakens between Kurdistan and the governorates of Saladin and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-14 10:35:51
ISIS weakens between Kurdistan and the governorates of Saladin and Kirkuk

Saladin and Kirkuk tribes to sentence ISIS members to death

Date: 2021-02-26 09:47:39
Saladin and Kirkuk tribes to sentence ISIS members to death

The Turkish forces intend to enter Nineveh and Kirkuk, PKK official says

Date: 2021-02-14 10:19:10
The Turkish forces intend to enter Nineveh and Kirkuk, PKK official says

Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island

Date: 2020-10-23 10:53:12
Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island

Security developments in Kirkuk and Saladin

Date: 2020-09-19 14:57:17
Security developments in Kirkuk and Saladin

A mass grave of 45 ISIS victims in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-20 07:19:48
A mass grave of 45 ISIS victims in Kirkuk

The Federal Integrity Commission probes two embezzlement cases in Saladin

Date: 2021-04-14 10:37:18
The Federal Integrity Commission probes two embezzlement cases in Saladin

Terrorist attack targeting power lines causes major power outages in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-06-13 17:19:56
Terrorist attack targeting power lines causes major power outages in Kirkuk