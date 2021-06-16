Unknown assailants attack power transmission towers causing a blackout in three governorates

Shafaq News/ Blackout hit vast areas in Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh after a series of explosions blasted nine power transmission towers earlier today, Wednesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "unknown perpetrators detonated eight power transmission towers linking al-Shirqat and Baiji in northern Saladin with al-Qayarah in Nineveh only two days after maintenance work."

"A ninth tower was targeted between Mukeshefah and Samarra in South East Tirkik," the source added.

"The explosions caused power outages in Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh. The culprits are yet to be identified."