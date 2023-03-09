Unknown assailants attack a detainee released on bail outside a police station in Najaf

Shafaq News/ A citizen was severely wounded when a group of unknown assailants attacked him in Najaf's downtown on Thursday, a security source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "unidentified gunmen riding in a pickup truck opened fire on a citizen who had been detained at al-Salam police station in Najaf shortly after his release on bail."

"The gunmen shot the citizen with three bullets, including one to the chest and head. He was immediately transported to the nearest medical center for necessary treatment, while the perpetrators fled the scene toward an unknown destination," the source added.

The identity of the victim and the motives of the attack remain unclear.