University professors: 120,000 dinars a month , only two months released

Shafaq News/ The coordination official for contract university professors at Dhi Qar University, Muntadhar Farid, revealed on Monday that contractors have received the financial dues of only two months this year, with only 120,000 dinars a month.

In a statement to Shafaq News agency, "the contract employees at Dhi Qar University are divided into two parts. The first represents administrative contracts, and these are almost regular salaries in the distribution process and they receive approximately from 150 to 160 thousand dinars, and the second section represents university professors, approximately 230 teachers, distributed between holders of doctorate and master's degrees, as well as bachelor's teaching assistants in the university's faculties."

"Our problem as teachers registered as contractors according to Resolution 315, that there are no salaries for, ratherz it is recorded that we receive a wage for each lecture," he noted.

"In the current school year, I was paid for only two months, even though it is on the verge of the end. But this did not happen in all institutes. In some other colleges, contract teachers did not get paid, despite working regularly."

"The position of the president of the university is very negative, despite three demonstrations this year. He argues that there is no budget, although we are very few and our dues are not huge," he continued, "the dues of the 230 teachers only equals 1.125 million dinars, which does not exceed 3 million dinar."

And he continued, "the President of the University Said he cannot meet us because he was contracted the Coronavirus, even though he came to work and held a meeting with the university council yesterday. How could a Coronavirus patient do that?"

"Our situation has become very difficultp. We cannot work in food stores, or as taxi drivers, even though we have taught thousands of students over a period of 5 to 7 years."