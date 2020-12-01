United kingdom is a long standing friend of Kurdistan, UK’ Minister said

Shafaq News / UK’ Minister for Middle East & North Africa, James Cleverly said he is keen for Kurdistan and UK to work more closely on economic matters.

“The British government is a long-standing friend of the Kurdistan, as well as an old friend of the Iraq, UK supports the two governments.” He said.

“The outstanding problems between the two parties can be resolved with peaceful dialogue.” He added.

The minister also expressed his happiness and appreciation for the Kurdish people whom “eliminate ISIS” and sought for developing the relation between his country and the region in the economic, tourism and other fields."