United States warns of pro-Iranian factions in Iraq

Shafaq News / The US State Department considered the recent attacks in Iraq, as an example of the pro-Iranian factions’ threats to the sovereignty of Iraq.

"The investigations into the recent attacks on US forces in Iraq are still under Continued," said ministry spokesman Ned Price, confirmed a press conference.

Price added, "The United States does not military bases in Iraq."

Earlier today; Erbil International Airport, in the Kurdistan Region, and Ain Al-Assad Air Base, in western Anbar Governorate, were hit by double attacks with Katyusha rockets and booby-trapped drones.