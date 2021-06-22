United States Seizes Websites Used by Pro-Iranian faction
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-22T17:04:36+0000
Shafaq News/ The United States has seized “almaalomah.org”,” kataibhezallah.org,” and kafmedia.net, three websites that were utilized by Iraq’s Kata’ib Hizballah.
The U.S. government took this step “in accordance with a seizure warrant issued as part of a law enforcement action by the bureau of industry and security, office of export enforcement.”
The Kata’ib is a designated a terrorist organization by the United States.
related
US seizes two Kata’ib Hizballah websites
Date: 2021-03-26 05:25:20