United States shot an Iraqi Drone by accident

Date: 2020-12-16T16:26:20+0000
Shafaq News / the US embassy’s laser-guided system shot down an Iraqi drone in Al-Harthiya area, Baghdad, on Wednesday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that US embassy justified this action in a secret message saying the United States were thoughts the aircraft belonged to illegal armed factions.

Recently, US-Coalition forces and interests, especially those of the USA have been targeting frequently to almost daily.

The United States blames a series of rocket attacks near or on bases hosting its troops this year on Iran-aligned militia groups, although those groups have not claimed them.

Tension between the United States and Iran has ramped up over the last year, culminating in the U.S. killing of Iranian military mastermind Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a drone strike at Baghdad airport in January 2020.

