United Kingdom Praised Peshmerga’s role in defeating ISIS

Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani received today Tuesday the British Minister for the Armed Forces, James Heappey.

“UK’ Minister expressed desire for Kurdistan and UK to work more closely on defeating ISIS.” A statement of Barzani’s office said.

Heappey renewed his country's support for the Peshmerga forces through training and arming to defeat the terrorism.

The British minister declared, according to the statement, that "there must be a political and economic balance between the Iraqi components."

The statement noted that Barzani praised the United Kingdom’ role in combating ISIS expressing his desire that relations between Kurdistan and UK will strengthen more."