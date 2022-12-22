Unidentified shooters wound three officers in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, unknown gunmen targeted security personnel south of Kirkuk.

A source told Shafaq News agency that the attack targeted an emergency police station in Kobani, south of Kirkuk, wounding three security personnel.

Yesterday, three Iraqi soldiers were killed and two wounded in an attack in Kirkuk, northern Iraq.

An explosive device hit an Iraqi army patrol in the Sirkran area of the Al-Dibs district.

Last Sunday, another bloody attack in Kirkuk believed to have been carried out by ISIS killed 12 Iraqi federal police personnel.

It is worth noting that the security vacuums between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga are one of the most critical challenges to efforts against ISIS remnants in the oil-rich governorate of Kirkuk.