Shafaq News/ Unknown assailants reportedly opened fire on a civilian this morning in the city of Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the victim, who is his fourth decade, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in al-Sharqiya, downtown Nasiriyah.

"The crime motives are still unclear, and the culprits fled to an unknown destination," the source added.