Unidentified persons steal a container of cluster bombs in Basra

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-08T17:16:45+0000
Unidentified persons steal a container of cluster bombs in Basra

Shafaq News/ Al-Zubair district in Basra announced that a container of unexploded cluster bombs "disappeared" under mysterious circumstances, from the warehouses of a demining company.

Al-Zubair's deputy commissioner, Abbas Maher, told Shafaq News Agency, "The companies that work to remove unexploded mines in the desert areas of Basra Governorate, especially within the borders of al-Zubair district, are collecting bombs and unexploded projectiles in special containers, up to 60 km away from the district center to detonate them later on."

"We were notified today about a container of 100 unexploded cluster bombs that was stolen by unidentified persons under mysterious circumstances," he added.

Maher pointed out that the local administration and the security services are currently on alert and in search of the stolen container.

