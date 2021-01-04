Report

Unidentified persons kill an employee of Saladin Governorate Council

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-04T20:53:18+0000
Shafaq News / Unidentified persons attacked and killed a staff member in Saladin Governorate Council on the outskirts of the left coast of al-Shirqat, north of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "an employee of Saladin Council from the left coast of al-Shirqat was robbed and killed by unidentified persons."

"The perpetrators seized sums of money from the victim, stole his car and fled," the source continued, "the incident is not adopted by groups linked to ISIS."

The source added that the security forces started an investigation to identify the perpetrators and reveal the circumstances of the crime.

