Unidentified persons attack a gathering in Dhi Qar
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-11-14T21:06:24+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source in Dhi Qar reported that three people were wounded in Nasiriyah.
The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Unidentified persons riding a motorcycle attacked young people gathered on 20th Street in the center of Nasiriyah, the center of the governorate, with a grenade," noting that the attack resulted in the injury of three people.
The perpetrators fled to an unknown destination, while the security forces cordoned off the scene of the incident and opened an investigation to uncover its circumstances.