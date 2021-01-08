Report
Unidentified persons assassinate a lieutenant colonel in Basra
Date: 2021-01-08T16:46:47+0000
Shafaq News / Unidentified persons assassinated an officer in Basra Governorate, according to a security source.
The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The security forces found the body of a lieutenant colonel in his house in Al-Mishraq area in Basra", adding that he was stabbed without giving further details.
