Unidentified men target a transmission tower north of Baghdad
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-22T21:03:52+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source reported that an electrical transmission tower fell on Tuesday in Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad.
The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Unidentified men targeted an electric transmission tower with an explosive device within the Al-Mashahda district in Tarmiyah."
He added, "The attack caused the tower to fall and the power wires to be cut off," without giving further details.
It is noteworthy that the transmission towers had been targeted in the past weeks which cut power off over the area.
