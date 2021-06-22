Unidentified men target a transmission tower north of Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-22T21:03:52+0000

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that an electrical transmission tower fell on Tuesday in Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad. The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Unidentified men targeted an electric transmission tower with an explosive device within the Al-Mashahda district in Tarmiyah." He added, "The attack caused the tower to fall and the power wires to be cut off," without giving further details. It is noteworthy that the transmission towers had been targeted in the past weeks which cut power off over the area.

related

Iraq and Kurdistan’ officials condemn Baghdad ‘twin explosions

Date: 2021-01-21 12:27:31

State Department denies evacuation of staff from its embassy in Baghdad

Date: 2019-10-03 16:07:02

Gay flag raised in the capital Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-17 11:24:23

Images ..Riot police burn protestor’s tents at Tahrir square in Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-24 13:30:18

Still unable to pinpoint the location, security forces investigate an explosion in Eastern Baghdad

Date: 2021-05-13 17:06:11

Al-Asadi on the armed manifestations in Baghdad, "will not affect the security situation."

Date: 2020-12-27 12:33:14

A fire broke out in the Media College at the Iraqi University

Date: 2020-09-13 13:36:02

Massive fire in construction material warehouse in Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-17 15:11:18