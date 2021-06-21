Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Unidentified men target a local official's house in Dhi Qar
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-21T06:11:24+0000
Shafaq News / A security source informed Shafaq News Agency that unidentified persons attacked the house of Al-Gharraf deputy commissioner, north of Nasiriyah, with an explosive device.
The source added, "The attack caused severe damage to the house, but no casualties were recorded."
related
Dhi Qar court sentences five ISIS terrorists to the capital penalty
Date: 2021-06-14 17:19:16
Level "C" security alert near the Appeal court
Date: 2021-02-07 09:27:58
The Directorate of Environment resorts to law to stop an environmental crime
Date: 2021-05-06 12:34:07
Al-Ghanmi angry over Dhi Qar situation
Date: 2021-02-26 07:53:49
Dhi Qar demonstrators threaten to block all roads unless Baghdad protestors are released
Date: 2021-05-25 18:20:36
MP hints at a near resolution of Dhi Qar governor issue
Date: 2021-03-16 11:55:46
Demonstrators in Dhi Qar demand job opportunities and better services
Date: 2020-08-18 08:27:47
Al-Asadi dismisses the deputy commissioner of Al-Chibayish district
Date: 2021-04-06 11:04:18
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.