Unidentified men target a local official's house in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-06-21T06:11:24+0000
Shafaq News / A security source informed Shafaq News Agency that unidentified persons attacked the house of Al-Gharraf deputy commissioner, north of Nasiriyah, with an explosive device.

 The source added, "The attack caused severe damage to the house, but no casualties were recorded."

