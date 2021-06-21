Unidentified men target a local official's house in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-21T06:11:24+0000

Shafaq News / A security source informed Shafaq News Agency that unidentified persons attacked the house of Al-Gharraf deputy commissioner, north of Nasiriyah, with an explosive device. The source added, "The attack caused severe damage to the house, but no casualties were recorded."

