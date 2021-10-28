Report

Unidentified men target Diyala with mortars

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-28T21:08:46+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source reported that a civilian was kidnapped in Diyala.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Unidentified persons, wearing military uniforms, kidnapped a civilian in the village of Hadd al-Akhdar on the outskirts of al-Abara district (15 km northeast of Baquba)."

He added, "The gunmen took the kidnapper to an unknown destination, and the security forces continue to investigate and pursue the kidnappers."

In the Muqdadiyah, the same source confirmed that five mortar shells fell on the village of Al-Abra on the outskirts of Muqdadiyah without causing any casualties.

The source confirmed that the security forces cordoned j6 the accident scene was cordoned off by the security services, with increased alert procedures.

