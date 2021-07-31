Report

Unidentified men attack the demonstrators in Najaf

2021-07-31
Unidentified men attack the demonstrators in Najaf

Shafaq News/ A security source reported, on Saturday, that a protester was wounded in Najaf Governorate.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Dozens of angry residents of Al-Karamah neighborhood, north of the city of Najaf demonstrated and called  for improving services, especially electricity, water and sewage."

 He added that "the demonstrators considered their neighborhood to be one of the poorest  in the Governorate."

 The source indicated that "unidentified persons attacked the demonstrators and stabbed a young man which wounded him severely in the back”

The demonstrators dispersed and the attackers fled to an unknown destination."

