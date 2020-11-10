Report

Unidentified gunmen killed head of the Iraqi Refugee Council in Al-Hol camp

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-10T17:25:04+0000
Shafaq News / Unidentified gunmen killed Suleiman Muhammad al-Hammadi, head of the Iraqi Refugee Council in Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria.

Local media in The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (NES) quoted anonymous sources saying “unknown persons killed Al-Hammadi, well-known as Abu Azzam al-Sabawi on Monday in Al-Hol camp and the security authorities is investigating of the incident.”

Al-Hammadi,60, from the Iraqi city of Mosul, arrived at Al-Hol camp with his family in 2017.

 


