Unidentified gunmen killed head of the Iraqi Refugee Council in Al-Hol camp

Shafaq News / Unidentified gunmen killed Suleiman Muhammad al-Hammadi, head of the Iraqi Refugee Council in Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria.

Local media in The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (NES) quoted anonymous sources saying “unknown persons killed Al-Hammadi, well-known as Abu Azzam al-Sabawi on Monday in Al-Hol camp and the security authorities is investigating of the incident.”

Al-Hammadi,60, from the Iraqi city of Mosul, arrived at Al-Hol camp with his family in 2017.



