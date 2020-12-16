Report

Unidentified gunmen assassinate a professor in Maysan

Date: 2020-12-16T16:48:39+0000
Shafaq News/ A professor had been assassinated in the center of the city of Amara, Maysan governorate center. A security source stated, on Wednesday.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that unidentified gunmen assassinated Dr. Ahmed Al-Sharifi, a professor at Al-Manara College, in the center of Al-Amara, Maysan, without giving further details.

Assassinations cases are escalating in different Iraqi governments.

Civil rights activists, bloggers, scientific and cultural personnel are targeted.

 So far;  the investigations did not reveal any involved

