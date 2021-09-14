Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Unidentified drones carry out airstrikes on the Iraqi-Syrian borders 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-14T21:07:29+0000
Unidentified drones carry out airstrikes on the Iraqi-Syrian borders 

Shafaq News/ MP of al-Anbar Governorate in western Iraq, identified the sites bombed by drones by unknown parties. 

 Ahmed Al-Mahlawi told Shafaq News Agency;  "The drones targeted the forces on the Syrian side, and they did not cause any casualties on the Iraqi side." The director of the Qaim district police confirmed these reports.

 He stressed that there was wide communication with all the security sectors deployed on the border strip with Syria, and it was confirmed that no harm occurred on the Iraqi side.

 A security source had reported earlier that the al-Hashd al-Shaabi forces were subjected to airstrikes on the Iraqi-Syrian borders.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that four unknown airstrikes targeted the PMF in the Al-Qaim area in al-Anbar.

 The source added that the bombing destroyed three vehicles of the PMF.

 Al-Hashd al-Shaabi Forces are deployed in the border area of ​​al-Anbar Governorate, and on the other side of the border hosts pro-Iranian factions. US aircraft have previously bombed the PMF in these areas.

related

American forces and Iraqi Pro-Iranian brigades raise alarms at the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Date: 2021-04-04 21:26:55
American forces and Iraqi Pro-Iranian brigades raise alarms at the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Al-Kadhimi from Washington: not to succumb to the threats

Date: 2020-08-19 19:49:10
Al-Kadhimi from Washington: not to succumb to the threats

Iraq’ 2021 Budget law to be approved this week, MP says

Date: 2021-02-01 11:23:53
Iraq’ 2021 Budget law to be approved this week, MP says

Shafaq Foundation launches its English version Radio

Date: 2021-01-17 10:27:37
Shafaq Foundation launches its English version Radio

Iraq thwarted missile attack at Ain Al-Asad Air Base

Date: 2021-04-08 19:34:35
Iraq thwarted missile attack at Ain Al-Asad Air Base

Iraq paramilitaries agree to stop attacks on US if Al-Kadhimi demands withdrawal

Date: 2021-03-11 19:02:00
Iraq paramilitaries agree to stop attacks on US if Al-Kadhimi demands withdrawal

Exploding oxygen tanks sparks deadly fire at Covid-19 center in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-07-12 20:26:01
Exploding oxygen tanks sparks deadly fire at Covid-19 center in Dhi Qar

Al-Abdal movement: ready to Expulse foreign forces by force

Date: 2020-07-27 11:31:29
Al-Abdal movement: ready to Expulse foreign forces by force