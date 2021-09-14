Unidentified drones carry out airstrikes on the Iraqi-Syrian borders 

Shafaq News/ MP of al-Anbar Governorate in western Iraq, identified the sites bombed by drones by unknown parties.

Ahmed Al-Mahlawi told Shafaq News Agency; "The drones targeted the forces on the Syrian side, and they did not cause any casualties on the Iraqi side." The director of the Qaim district police confirmed these reports.

He stressed that there was wide communication with all the security sectors deployed on the border strip with Syria, and it was confirmed that no harm occurred on the Iraqi side.

A security source had reported earlier that the al-Hashd al-Shaabi forces were subjected to airstrikes on the Iraqi-Syrian borders.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that four unknown airstrikes targeted the PMF in the Al-Qaim area in al-Anbar.

The source added that the bombing destroyed three vehicles of the PMF.

Al-Hashd al-Shaabi Forces are deployed in the border area of ​​al-Anbar Governorate, and on the other side of the border hosts pro-Iranian factions. US aircraft have previously bombed the PMF in these areas.