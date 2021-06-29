Unidentified assailants target a judge's house with an explosive device in Maysan
Category: Iraq News
Shafaq News/ A security source in Maysan reported today that a judge's house in the center of the governorate was targeted with an explosive device.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that unidentified men riding a motorcycle attacked the house of the first instance judge in the Federal Court of Appeal of Maysan with an explosive device in the Al-Jamaa neighborhood in the center of the governorate.
"The attack caused material damage to the vehicles that were parked in front of the house," noting that a security force cordoned off the scene of the incident and opened an investigation to identify the perpetrators and their motives.