Unidentified assailants target a judge's house with an explosive device in Maysan

Date: 2021-06-29T10:43:23+0000

Shafaq News/ A security source in Maysan reported today that a judge's house in the center of the governorate was targeted with an explosive device. The source told Shafaq News Agency that unidentified men riding a motorcycle attacked the house of the first instance judge in the Federal Court of Appeal of Maysan with an explosive device in the Al-Jamaa neighborhood in the center of the governorate. "The attack caused material damage to the vehicles that were parked in front of the house," noting that a security force cordoned off the scene of the incident and opened an investigation to identify the perpetrators and their motives.

