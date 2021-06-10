Unidentified assailants assault demonstrators in Wasit, injuring seven

Shafaq News/ Seven demonstrators reportedly sustained varying injuries after a group of unidentified assailants assaulted them while demonstrating to demand the dismissal of local officials in Wasit.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of people attacked citizens demonstrating in Sheikh Saad sub-district in the south of Wasit governorate, injuring seven demonstrators.

The demonstrators were demanding the dismissal of the sub-district administrator and the head of the Municipality.

Both local officials belong to the Sadrist movement, according to the source.