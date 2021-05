Shafaq News/ An official of the Ministry of Interior was killed today, Tuesday, in the south of Maysan, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that unknown gunmen sprayed the vehicle of the Quick Reaction Forces captain with bullets, killing him and his companion immediately.

A security force rushed to the site and cordoned the crime scene. The bodies were transferred to the forensics department, and an investigation was opened into the circumstances of the incident.