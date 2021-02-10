Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Unidentified armed men attack an activist's house in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-10T05:57:54+0000
Unidentified armed men attack an activist's house in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / A local source in Dhi Qar Governorate, southern Iraq, reported today that activist, Ihssan al-hilali was exposed to an armed attack. 

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Unidentified armed men wrote the phrase "Blood is wanted" on the house walls.

He added, "the armed men opened fire with their PKC weapons towards the house", noting, "after the attack, they fled to an unknown destination".

No further details were disclosed.

The phrase "blood is wanted" is used by those involved in tribal conflicts in the central and southern regions of Iraq, and it indicates that the building on which the phrase is written cannot be sold nor bought until the disputes between the two parties are settled.

However, it seems the anti-protests in Iraq have resorted to using this phrase to chase and kill activists, after it was frequently used in the southern governorates.

About 600 people were killed and thousands of others injured in the violent acts that accompanied the unprecedented popular protests in Iraq since October 2019

related

Tension between security forces and Tribesmen in Dhi Qar governorate

Date: 2020-09-22 16:28:24
Tension between security forces and Tribesmen in Dhi Qar governorate

Protestors block "The Civilizations Bridge" in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-06 14:52:39
Protestors block "The Civilizations Bridge" in Dhi Qar

Life returning to normal in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-11 11:27:09
Life returning to normal in Dhi Qar

An Explosive Device targets an Activist in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-28 07:27:54
An Explosive Device targets an Activist in Dhi Qar

Arrest warrants against two residents of Sayed Dakhil in the case of Sajjad Al-Iraqi

Date: 2020-09-22 18:59:12
Arrest warrants against two residents of Sayed Dakhil in the case of Sajjad Al-Iraqi

Iraqi Minister of interior arrives in Dhi Qar to attend an activists' trial, a source reveals

Date: 2021-02-07 07:59:25
Iraqi Minister of interior arrives in Dhi Qar to attend an activists' trial, a source reveals

Dhi Qar graduates demonstrate near the governorate's headquarters

Date: 2021-01-13 09:45:21
Dhi Qar graduates demonstrate near the governorate's headquarters

MP of Dhi Qar reveals the reason for collecting signatures to dismiss the governor

Date: 2021-01-28 16:14:09
MP of Dhi Qar reveals the reason for collecting signatures to dismiss the governor