Unidentified armed men attack an activist's house in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / A local source in Dhi Qar Governorate, southern Iraq, reported today that activist, Ihssan al-hilali was exposed to an armed attack.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Unidentified armed men wrote the phrase "Blood is wanted" on the house walls.

He added, "the armed men opened fire with their PKC weapons towards the house", noting, "after the attack, they fled to an unknown destination".

No further details were disclosed.

The phrase "blood is wanted" is used by those involved in tribal conflicts in the central and southern regions of Iraq, and it indicates that the building on which the phrase is written cannot be sold nor bought until the disputes between the two parties are settled.

However, it seems the anti-protests in Iraq have resorted to using this phrase to chase and kill activists, after it was frequently used in the southern governorates.

About 600 people were killed and thousands of others injured in the violent acts that accompanied the unprecedented popular protests in Iraq since October 2019