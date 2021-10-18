Unidentified armed attack a tribal gathering in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ A security source in Dhi Qar reported that unidentified armed men opened fire on a tribal gathering north of the governorate. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the targeted person is the director of the national card authority in Ur district, east of Nasiriyah. He added that the perpetrators caused great material damage before they fled to an unknown destination.

