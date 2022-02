Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces reportedly detected two unpiloted Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in the vicinity of Nasiriyah Central Prison, aka al-Hout (the Whale), earlier today, Wednesday.

A senior officer who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News Agency that the UAVs were detected in Um Oneij, near the prison, but managed to escape when the security forces chased them.

"The forces on duty were ordered to down the UAV on site," the source.